MELBOURNE Jan 23 Australia's Lynas Corp sought a trading halt on Monday ahead of sealing a funding deal, with analysts estimating it would want up to A$100 million to tide it over until its rare earths plant is cleared to open in Malaysia.

"The trading halt is requested pending an announcement concerning a funding transaction for the company," Lynas said in a letter to the stock exchange.

The halt comes a week ahead of a meeting of Malaysia's Atomic Energy Licensing Board to decide whether to approve a temporary license for Lynas to commission a rare earths processing plant in central Malaysia.

The licensing board's recommendation will then be submitted to Prime Minister Najib Razak's cabinet for final approval of a pre-operating licence for the $200 million plant, which has been delayed due to environmental protests.

Analysts have warned that even if the licensing board recommends commissioning of the plant, the government may delay issuing the license until after national elections, widely expected this year.

Lining up funding would ease worries about a further delay to the start of cash flow from the plant, analysts said, adding that the company probably needed only A$100 million at most.

"I don't think it's a lot. It's just a matter of bridging the construction cash out and keeping the lights on until they get revenue from turning the plant on," said Andrew Harrington, an analyst at Patersons Securities.

"They've got enough cash to keep them going for several months," he said.

The company declined to comment further on the funding deal.

Start-up of the plant, which has agreements to supply BASF and Siemens, will help break China's grip on the supply of rare earths metals, crucial in high-tech applications like magnets for wind turbines and hybrid cars.

Lynas shares closed last Friday at A$1.28, valuing the company at A$2.2 billion. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)