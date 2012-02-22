MELBOURNE Feb 23 Opponents of Australian rare earths miner Lynas Corp's refinery in Malaysia have asked a court to delay start-up of its plant and review the government's decision to give it a temporary operating license, the company said on Thursday.

"While Lynas respects the concerns of members of the community, it does not believe that there is any basis for the claims made in the proceedings," it said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.

"Lynas will take the necessary steps to vigorously protect its interests in relation to the orders sought in the proceedings." (Reporting by Sonali Paul)