MELBOURNE Feb 23 Opponents of Australian
rare earths miner Lynas Corp's refinery in Malaysia
have asked a court to delay start-up of its plant and review the
government's decision to give it a temporary operating license,
the company said on Thursday.
"While Lynas respects the concerns of members of the
community, it does not believe that there is any basis for the
claims made in the proceedings," it said in a statement to the
Australian stock exchange.
"Lynas will take the necessary steps to vigorously protect
its interests in relation to the orders sought in the
proceedings."
