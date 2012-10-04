KUALA LUMPUR Oct 4 A Malaysian court has postponed to Oct. 10 a hearing on the temporary operating licence granted to Lynas Corp Ltd's controversial rare earth plant, activists said on Thursday.

The Kuantan High Court had been expected to rule on whether it will consider judicial reviews seeking to block the plant. It had earlier put the operating licence on hold.

Activists linked to the environmental group Save Malaysia Stop Lynas want to challenge the government's decision allowing the plant to operate.

The rare earth plant - the biggest outside China - has been ready to fire up since early May, but the company has been embroiled in environmental and safety disputes with local residents since construction began two years ago. (Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Michael Urquhart)