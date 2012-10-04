UPDATE 1-First stab at acquisition by Australia's South32 hits competition hurdle
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 4 A Malaysian court has postponed to Oct. 10 a hearing on the temporary operating licence granted to Lynas Corp Ltd's controversial rare earth plant, activists said on Thursday.
The Kuantan High Court had been expected to rule on whether it will consider judicial reviews seeking to block the plant. It had earlier put the operating licence on hold.
Activists linked to the environmental group Save Malaysia Stop Lynas want to challenge the government's decision allowing the plant to operate.
The rare earth plant - the biggest outside China - has been ready to fire up since early May, but the company has been embroiled in environmental and safety disputes with local residents since construction began two years ago. (Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
SYDNEY, Feb 23 The first attempt at an acquisition by Australia's South32 following its spinoff from BHP Billiton has raised competition concerns with regulators over control of the domestic coking coal market.
LONDON, Feb 23 British car production rose by an annual 7.5 percent in January to hit its highest since 2008, as strong demand for exports compensated for a decline in demand at home, an industry body said on Thursday.