KUALA LUMPUR Nov 8 A Malaysian court lifted on
Thursday the suspension on Lynas Corp Ltd's licence to
operate a controversial rare earth plant, but will still hear
judicial reviews to permanently block production, activists
said.
The court refused to put a temporary stay on the licence
until the judicial reviews start at a date which hasn't been set
yet, Hon Kai Ping, a lawyer for the activists, told Reuters.
Activists linked to the environmental group Save Malaysia
Stop Lynas wanted the court to suspend the licence for the
Australian firm until two judicial review cases challenging the
government's decision to grant the licence.
(Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran; editing by Stuart Grudgings)