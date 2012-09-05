SYDNEY, Sept 5 Australia's Lynas Corp
said on Wednesday it has received a temporary operating licence
for its long-delayed $800 million rare earths plant in Malaysia,
enabling it to start production as early as October.
The Lynas plant on Malaysia's east coast has been ready to
fire up since early May, but the company has been embroiled in
lengthy environmental and safety disputes with local residents
since construction began two years ago.
Widespread protests over concerns about possible radioactive
residue have drawn thousands of people at a time, and the
project has become a hot topic ahead of an election likely to be
held this year.
The Malaysian Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB) issued
the permit following an earlier recommendation from a government
committee.
"Receiving this licence from the AELB is a significant
milestone for Lynas," Lynas Executive Chairman Nicholas Curtis
said in a statement.
Kilns to process rare earth concentrate were expected to
begin in October, Lynas added.
The plant is considered important to efforts to break
China's grip on rare earths that are used in products ranging
from smartphones to hybrid cars.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Ken Wills)