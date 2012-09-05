SYDNEY, Sept 5 Australia's Lynas Corp said on Wednesday it has received a temporary operating licence for its long-delayed $800 million rare earths plant in Malaysia, enabling it to start production as early as October.

The Lynas plant on Malaysia's east coast has been ready to fire up since early May, but the company has been embroiled in lengthy environmental and safety disputes with local residents since construction began two years ago.

Widespread protests over concerns about possible radioactive residue have drawn thousands of people at a time, and the project has become a hot topic ahead of an election likely to be held this year.

The Malaysian Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB) issued the permit following an earlier recommendation from a government committee.

"Receiving this licence from the AELB is a significant milestone for Lynas," Lynas Executive Chairman Nicholas Curtis said in a statement.

Kilns to process rare earth concentrate were expected to begin in October, Lynas added.

The plant is considered important to efforts to break China's grip on rare earths that are used in products ranging from smartphones to hybrid cars. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Ken Wills)