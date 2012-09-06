SYDNEY, Sept 6 Shares in Australia's Lynas Corp
jumped by more than 50 percent on Thursday after the
company received a temporary operating licence for its
long-delayed $800 million rare earths plant in Malaysia.
Shares rose to a three month high of A$0.95 and last traded
up 49 percent at A$0.89.
The Lynas plant on Malaysia's east coast has been ready to
fire up since early May, but the company has been embroiled in
lengthy environmental and safety disputes with local residents
since construction began two years ago.
The Malaysian Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB) issued
the permit on Wednesday following an earlier recommendation from
a government committee.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Eric Meijer)