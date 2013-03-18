SYDNEY, March 19 Shares in Australia's Lynas
Corp jumped as much as 5.1 percent on Tuesday after the
company said a Malaysian court had dismissed a challenge by
protesters against its long-delayed rare earth processing plant.
The $800 million rare earth plant - the world's biggest
outside China - finally began production in November after
lengthy environmental and safety disputes with local residents
and the Save Malaysia Stop Lynas (SMSL) protest group since
construction began two years ago.
Lynas said the Federal Court had dismissed an appeal by SMSL
to seek a judicial review of the decision to grant it a
temporary operating licence.
"SMSL has now exhausted all avenues of appeal in the
Malaysian Courts with respect to this challenge," Lynas said in
a statement late on Monday.
The plant in Kuantan is considered important to breaking
China's grip on the processing of rare earths, which are used in
products ranging from smartphones to hybrid cars.
Lynas shares rose to a high of A$0.615 and last traded up
4.3 percent at A$0.61, half the level it was a year ago.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Chris Gallagher)