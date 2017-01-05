NEW YORK Jan 5 LyondellBasell said on Thursday that it would retain its Houston-area refinery following a review of strategic options for the business.

"During the normal course of business it is not unusual for a company to periodically review its asset portfolio," said Michael Waldron, vice president of corporate communications for LyondellBasell. The refinery has the ability to process 264,000 barrels a day of crude. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)