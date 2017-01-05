BRIEF-SDX Energy says proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million
NEW YORK Jan 5 LyondellBasell said on Thursday that it would retain its Houston-area refinery following a review of strategic options for the business.
"During the normal course of business it is not unusual for a company to periodically review its asset portfolio," said Michael Waldron, vice president of corporate communications for LyondellBasell. The refinery has the ability to process 264,000 barrels a day of crude. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Linn Energy shareholders object to reorganization plan; believe shareholder's equity being understated by $4.7 billion
* Cardinal Energy Ltd - board of directors has approved a $100 million capital expenditure budget for 2017