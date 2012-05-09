Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
* Dividend boosted to 40 cents from 25 cents
* Payable June 11
* Debt payments have freed up cash-CFO (Adds comments, details, background)
By Ernest Scheyder
May 9 Chemical maker LyondellBasell Industries NV boosted its dividend by 60 percent on Wednesday to 40 cents, saying recent debt payments have freed up cash that can be returned to shareholders.
The dividend is payable June 11 to shareholders of record on May 21, pending the approval of the company's management board.
The company, which is formally based in the Netherlands but run out of Houston, sold $3 billion of senior notes in an offering last March.
Last autumn, the company also bought back nearly $2.8 billion of debt.
Those moves helped LyondellBasell cull its long-term debt by 31 percent to $3.98 billion. The company had $1.67 billion in cash as of March 31.
"The 60-percent dividend increase reflects our significant operational and commercial improvements over the past two years coupled with our most recent debt restructurings," LyondellBasell Chief Financial Officer Karyn Ovelmen said in a statement on Wednesday.
Jim Gallogly, the company's CEO, said investors should expect "steady dividend growth" over time.
The hike comes after LyondellBasell's quarterly revenue missed Wall Street's expectations last month, and profit was drained by high supply costs in Europe and Asia, sending shares down 6 percent. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.