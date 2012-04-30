April 30 Chemical maker LyondellBasell Industries NV posted a 9 percent drop in quarterly profit as high crude oil prices in Europe and Asia eroded margins.

For the quarter that ended March 31, the company posted net income of $599 million, or $1.04 per share, compared with $660 million, or $1.15 per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $11.88 billion. (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)