BRIEF-Western Gas Partners announces acquisition in delaware basin gathering system
* Western Gas Partners announces acquisition of interest in delaware basin gathering system
* Says plans to continue petrochemical operations
* Refinery operations shutdown will affect 370 jobs
Sept 27 Lyondellbasell said it did not find a buyer for its refinery at Berre in France, and that it plans to cease refining operations there, affecting 370 jobs.
The company said it would continue its core petrochemical operations at Berre, preserving about 900 jobs.
In May, Lyondellbasell had said it was seeking a buyer for the 105,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Berre refinery.
(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by David Hulmes)
* Western Gas Partners announces acquisition of interest in delaware basin gathering system
Feb 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
* Says scouting for opportunities to snap up assets (Adds details, peer comparison, background)