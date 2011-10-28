* Q3 adj EPS $1.53 vs. Street forecast $1.22
* Revenue up 29 percent to $13.29 bln
* CEO says seeing 'period of global economic uncertainty'
* Shares slip 1 percent in morning trading
(Adds opening stock)
Oct 28 LyondellBasell's (LYB.N) third-quarter
profit nearly doubled, widely beating Wall Street's
expectations, on strong chemical and oil refining margins.
The company benefited from higher prices for certain types
of crude oil, as well as higher efficiency at its flagship
Houston refinery, which had been under repairs.
For the third quarter, LyondellBasell reported net income
of $895 million, or $1.51 a share, compared with $467 million,
or 84 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding one-time items, LyondellBasell earned $1.53 per
share.
By that measure, analysts expected earnings of $1.22 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 29 percent to $13.29 billion. Analysts
expected $13.33 billion.
Operating income in the company's largest unit, which
supplies the basic chemical ethylene, jumped 34 percent to $599
million.
Operating income of the refining unit increased more than
fivefold to $454 million.
The shutdown of the unit's Berre, France, refinery due to a
labor dispute had "minimal impact" on results, LyondellBasell
said. [ID:nL5E7L80N2]
During the quarter LyondellBasell doubled its dividend and
said it would pay a separate special dividend. [ID:nN1E7720FR]
The company, which emerged from bankruptcy protection last
year, also said it would buy back nearly $2.8 billion in debt,
substantially improving its balance sheet. [ID:nN1E79K0V0]
LyondellBasell is technically based in the Netherlands, but
is run out of Houston.
Shares fell 1 percent to $17.74 just after the opening bell
on Friday.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York and Vaishnavi Bala
in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das, Derek Caney, Dave
Zimmerman)