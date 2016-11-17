BRIEF-Technipfmc receives well intervention work from Inpex in Australia
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia
WARSAW, Nov 17 (Reuters) -
* Basell Orlen Polyolefins (BOP), Poland based joint venture by LyondellBasell Industries and PKN Orlen announced a force majeure on some of its products, the company's spokeswoman said on Thursday.
* Production capacities at BOP's plant in Plock stand at 400 thousand tonnes of polypropylen and 320 thousand tonnes of high-density polyethylene per year.
* "We have announced a force majeure on some of our products and sent out relevant information to our clients," BOP spokeswoman said, without providing more details. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Jan 26 STMicroelectronics , Europe's third largest semiconductor maker, on Thursday posted solid, in-line results for the final quarter of 2016, driven by phone, automotive and industrial sales and improved factory utilisation.
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a near three-week high on Thursday tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.