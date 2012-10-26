Oct 26 Chemical producer LyondellBasell
Industries NV posted a 6 percent drop in quarterly
profit on Friday due in part to higher costs in European
operations.
For the third quarter, the company reported net income fell
to $846 million, or $1.46 per share, from $895 million, or $1.33
per share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue declined 10 percent to $11.27 billion.
The company, which is technically based in the Netherlands
but run out of Houston, will pay a special, one-time dividend of
$2.75. The payout will be in addition to the company's current
quarterly dividend of 40 cents.