* Adj Q2 earnings/share $1.66 vs. Wall St estimate $1.41
* Revenue falls 16 percent to $11.25 billion
* Cheap shale-derived natural gas lifts results
* Shares jump 8 percent in midday trading
(Adds CEO comment, updates stock)
By Ernest Scheyder
July 27 Chemical maker and refiner
LyondellBasell Industries NV reported quarterly profit
that beat expectations on Friday as cheap North American shale
natural gas helped offset lower margins from expensive crude
oil.
The results sent the company's shares up 8 percent to $44.13
in midday trading.
The company expects cheap natural gas to continue to boost
results, and said despite economic volatility it would continue
to invest in North American operations that use the natural gas.
" While we expect global economic uncertainty to continue and
related volatility to limit our near-term visibility, we remain
focused on the fundamentals," Chief Executive Officer Jim
Gallogly said.
For the second quarter, net income fell to $768 million, or
$1.33 per share, from $803 million, or $1.38 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.66 per
share. By that measure, analysts, on average, expected $1.41,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 16 percent to $11.25 billion. Analysts expected
$13 billion.
Operating income grew 38 percent at the North American
olefins unit, which uses shale natural gas to make ethylene.
In contrast, operating income was flat at the European
olefins unit, which primarily uses crude oil-derived naphtha to
make ethylene. Ethylene is a key chemical used to make plastics
and many other consumer goods.
LyondellBasell said it expected a strong performance at its
North American unit for the rest of the year, given access to
shale natural gas, and for its European operations to lag.
"The situation has been, and continues to be, favorable for
U.S. producers," Gallogly said. "We believe that it will stay
this way for the foreseeable future, although we will likely see
pockets of volatility."
The company, which is technically based in the Netherlands
but run out of Houston, boosted its dividend by 60 percent in
May, saying recent debt payments have freed up cash that can be
returned to shareholders.
LyondellBasell's debt now stands at $4.31 billion, with $2
billion in cash on hand.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Lisa Von Ahn and Bernadette Baum)