MARSEILLE, Sept 27 Workers at Lyondellbasell's > 105,000-barrel-per-day Berre refinery in France voted to strike on Tuesday after the group announced the closure of the plant, a union official told Reuters.

"The strike has just been voted," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lyondellbasell said it planned to close its plant in southeastern France, after failing to find a buyer, affecting some 370 jobs. (Reporting By Jean-Francois Rosnoblet; editing by Jason Neely)