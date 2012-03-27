March 27 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. late on Monday sold $3 billion of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service.

JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. TRANCHE 1 AMT $2 BLN COUPON 5 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 5 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/09/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 337 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

TRANCHE 2 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2024 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 5.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/09/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 323 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS (Editing by James Dalgleish)