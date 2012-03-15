* Sells 6 mln shrs at $19 each
* Raises $114 mln from IPO
* At IPO price, company valued at around $860 mln
(Adds details on pricing)
March 14 Analog chipmaker M/A-Com
Technology Solutions Holdings sold more shares at the higher end
of its expected price range in its initial public offering, an
underwriter told Reuters.
The Lowell, Massachusetts-based company sold 6 million
shares at $19 apiece.
The company, which raised $114 million from the offering,
had expected to sell 5.6 million shares at $17 to $19 a
share.
At the IPO price, the company is valued at around $860
million.
Earlier in the day, cloud computing-based software company
Demandware Inc and automatic transmissions maker Allison
Transmission Holdings also priced their initial public
offerings.
In a regulatory filing, M/A-Com said it operates in three
primary markets--Networks, Aerospace and Defense, and
Multi-market.
The company, which plans to use part of the IPO proceeds to
pay holders of its Class B convertible preferred stock, said it
competes with Hittite Microwave Corp across all three
of its primary markets.
The chipmaker posted a net income of $22 million in the
three months ended December 30, 2011 on revenue of $73 million.
The company is backed by its chairman John Ocampo, who will
hold about 57 percent stake in it after the offering.
Barclays Capital, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies were lead
underwriters to the offering.
Shares of the company are expected to begin trading on
Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "MTSI".
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by
Bernard Orr)