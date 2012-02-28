* To list on Nasdaq under symbol "MTSI"

Feb 28 Analog chipmaker M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings said it plans to sell 5.6 million shares in an initial public offering of common stock at between $17 and $19 a share.

In August last year, the Lowell, Massachusetts-based company had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $230 million.

The company, which intends to list its stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "MTSI," is backed by Chairman John Ocampo, who beneficially owns about 66 percent of the company.

The company, which is valued at a little over $815 million at the mid-point of its indicated price range, is selling all the shares in the offering and intends to use part of the proceeds to pay holders of Class B preferred stock.

M/A-Com, which offers 2,700 standard and custom devices serving 6,000 customers, recorded a net loss of $1 million on revenue of $310.3 million in fiscal 2011, according to a regulatory filing.

Barclays Capital, JP Morgan Securities and Jefferies are acting as joint book-running managers to the offering. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)