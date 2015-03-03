WARSAW, March 3 Polish lender mBank said on Tuesday it plans to pay out a dividend of 17 zlotys ($5) per share if its total capital ratio (TCR) stands at least at 15.5 percent in the first half of 2015 and net profit reaches at least 250 million zlotys.

If these conditions are met, the dividend would amount to 717.57 million zlotys, with the dividend day set as May 29 and the dividend payout day set as Aug. 18, the country's fourth-largest lender by assets said.

If these conditions are not met, the bank will not pay out a dividend, the bank added.

Either way, the bank will publish the result of its decision regarding the dividend on July 30, it said.

The conditional dividend still needs to be approved by shareholders. ($1 = 3.7080 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)