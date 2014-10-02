WARSAW Oct 2 Poland's largest telecoms operator
Orange Polska and the country's No.4 lender mBank
have teamed up to launch a mobile service aimed at
boosting revenue and retaining customers in competitive markets,
they said on Thursday.
The collaboration gives clients of both groups access to
cheaper credit and helps lower their telephone bills.
"We expect to gain around 1 million clients in three years,"
said Cezary Stypulkowski, who heads mBank, a Polish unit of
Germany's Commerzbank.
"If revenue is comparable to current levels, we're talking a
few hundred million zlotys of additional income in the third
year."
"We expect that after three years this offer will contribute
the equivalent of several percent of our current total revenue,"
added Bruno Duthoit, chief executive at the local unit of
France's Orange.
With around 57 million SIM cards and 38.5 million bank
accounts in a country of 38 million people, Poland is becoming a
tougher market for both banks and telecoms firms.
Faced with shrinking revenues in a competitive market,
telecom operators are trying to diversify their income streams.
Orange Polska, with 15 million mobile users, wants to tap into
mBank's customer base of eight million.
Polish lenders face an uphill struggle for margins in the
face of possible cuts to local interest rates, which are already
at a record low.
Poland's largest mobile player, a local unit of Deutsche
Telekom, earlier this year teamed up with mid-tier
lender Alior Bank to launch a similar offering.
Meanwhile, Poland's third-largest mobile operator Polkomtel
, a unit of Polish media group Cyfrowy Polsat,
is already bundling its offer with a small lender, Plus Bank.
The bank and Cyfrowy have the same controlling shareholder.
"Such a model works well in countries like Kenya and
Tanzania, but there hasn't yet been an equivalent in more
developed countries," said Patrice Cochelin, analytical manager
for Telecoms and Technology at Standard & Poor's.
"Such new revenue streams raise clients' loyalty but remain
more of an add-on than a game changers," he added.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Wiktor Szary and
Mark Potter)