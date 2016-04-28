WARSAW, April 28 Poland's fourth-largest lender by assets, mBank, reported on Thursday a 32-percent fall in its first-quarter net profit, as one-off transactions supported its results last year.

The lender, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, said its net profit stood at 308 million zlotys ($79.5 million) in the period, compared to 284 million zlotys expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.8738 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)