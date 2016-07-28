WARSAW, July 28 Poland's fourth-largest lender
by assets, mBank, reported on Thursday an almost
76-percent year-on-year rise in its second-quarter net profit as
a one-off transaction of selling Visa Europe shares sale boosted
its results.
The lender, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, said
its net profit stood at 388.5 million zlotys ($98.34 million) in
the period, compared to 388 million zlotys expected by analysts
in a Reuters poll.
mBank also said that it plans to pay out dividends of at
least 50 percent of its profits from 2016 until 2020.
($1 = 3.9506 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)