* To pay dividend of 1 euro per share
* CFO says priority on investment, downplays more
shareholder returns
* M6 channel takes 3rd place in national ratings
By Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, Feb 14 France's second-largest
private broadcaster M6 posted a slightly higher
operating profit last year as its growing TV audience helped it
attract more advertising dollars, allowing it to pay a stable
dividend despite economic uncertainty.
But its business lines outside TV, such as its ownership of
the Bordeaux football club and a unit that markets DVDs,
continued to drag on revenues and profits.
Chief Financial Officer Jerome Lefebure told Reuters in an
interview on Tuesday that M6 was counting on the strong
performances of new shows to continue to allow it to grow its
share of France's TV advertising market.
"We see this year as being a bit difficult," he said, adding
that it was hard to predict how consumer spending would hold up
with a recession looming in France.
"We'll be helped by the fact that our audience numbers are
holding up well ... we had an excellent month of January on our
M6 channel," said Lefebure.
M6 posted earnings before interest and tax up 1.2 percent at
245 million euros, while revenue slipped 2.8 percent to 1.42
billion euros. Analysts had been expecting revenue of 1.41
billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The main point of weakness was the Bordeaux football club,
which saw revenues fall 30 percent to 57.9 million euros after
it failed to qualify for the Champions League.
Meanwhile its main M6 TV channel performed well with
advertising revenue up 0.9 percent to 675.9 million euros.
M6, long the challenger in France's TV market behind larger
private rival TF1 and public broadcaster France
Televisions, took third place in terms of average viewing
audience in 2011. With ratings of 10.8 percent, M6 moved ahead
of public channel France 3 for the first time, but still trails
behind TF1 with 23.7 percent audience share.
M6 said that it would pay a dividend of 1 euro per share for
2011, unchanged from 2010.
M6 had a net cash position of 330 million euros at the end
of 2011.
The cash pile has led some analysts to question whether the
group might consider a special dividend or a share buyback given
that it had few acquisition plans.
Asked whether such buybacks or a special dividend were
planned, Lefebure said the priority would be on growing the
business such as by investing in TV channels for which M6
recently applied for national licences.
"We think that with the balance sheet and cash position that
we have, we need to invest," he said.
(Writing by Leila Abboud, Editing by Caroline Jacobs)