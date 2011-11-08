* M6 channel advertising revenue up 0.1 pct in Q3

PARIS Nov 8 France's second-largest private broadcaster, M6 , said third-quarter revenue fell 6 percent to 298.6 million euros ($412 million) as demand slipped at its core advertising business as well as its diversified activities in e-commerce and sports.

Analysts had been expecting 291-297 million euros in third-quarter revenue.

Core advertising revenue at the M6 channel, the most closely watched metric for the company, was up just 0.1 percent at 133.2 million euros.

Revenue from its diversified businesses, such as TV shopping channels and the Girondins de Bordeaux soccer club, fell 16.3 percent in the quarter, reflecting notably sluggish household consumption.

Since the beginning of the year, M6 has been investing heavily in its television programming in a bid to better compete with larger rival TF1 .

The efforts have paid off with higher ratings. The channel achieved its highest audience share of more than 10 percent in the past months helped by hits including a reality show about lovelorn farmers and a sitcom about a quarrelling couple. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)