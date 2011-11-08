* M6 channel advertising revenue up 0.1 pct in Q3
PARIS Nov 8 France's second-largest private
broadcaster, M6 , said third-quarter revenue fell 6
percent to 298.6 million euros ($412 million) as demand slipped
at its core advertising business as well as its diversified
activities in e-commerce and sports.
Analysts had been expecting 291-297 million euros in
third-quarter revenue.
Core advertising revenue at the M6 channel, the most closely
watched metric for the company, was up just 0.1 percent at 133.2
million euros.
Revenue from its diversified businesses, such as TV shopping
channels and the Girondins de Bordeaux soccer club, fell 16.3
percent in the quarter, reflecting notably sluggish household
consumption.
Since the beginning of the year, M6 has been investing
heavily in its television programming in a bid to better compete
with larger rival TF1 .
The efforts have paid off with higher ratings. The channel
achieved its highest audience share of more than 10 percent in
the past months helped by hits including a reality show about
lovelorn farmers and a sitcom about a quarrelling couple.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)