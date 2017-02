PARIS Nov 8 France's second-largest private broadcaster, M6 , said third-quarter revenue fell 6 percent to 298.6 million euros ($412 million) as demand slipped at its core advertising business as well as its diversified activities in e-commerce and sports.

Analysts had been expecting 291-297 million euros in third-quarter revenue.

Core advertising revenue at the M6 channel, the most closely watched metric for the company, was up just 0.1 percent at 133.2 million euros. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)