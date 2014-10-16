Oct 16 Thailand's M Link Asia Corp

* Says cuts 2014 net profit growth target to 10 percent from 20 percent due to delay in the launch of set top box sales for digital television, President Prasit Srisuwan told reporters

* Say aims for 20 percent growth in net profit in 2015, when revenue is expected to rise 30 percent

* Says plan to spend 300 million baht ($9.3 million) next year on branch expansion and acquisitions

* M Link is distributor of mobile handsets and telecoms equipments Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4300 Thai Baht)