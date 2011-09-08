* More than 80 parties had shown interest in Alizay mill

* Unable to find buyer for Gohrsmuhle mill in Germany (Adds details)

HELSINKI, SEPT 8 - Packaging board and paper maker M-real said it was in talks with a couple of potential buyers of its French mill though it was unable to find a buyer for the Gohrsmuhle mill in Germany and was in talks to close the loss-making operations there.

M-real, which is trying to shift its focus from paper to consumer board, has been looking to sell or close its office paper mill in Alizay, France, and two specialty paper units in Germany.

Chief Financial Officer Matti Morsky told Reuters last month that it was approached by quite a few parties interested in the Alizay mill, and on Thursday the company said that over 80 potential buyers had approached it.

If talks over the French mill do not lead to a deal, a closure process will start in October, M-real said, adding that it saw a need for capacity cuts in both coated and uncoated paper production in Europe. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)