* Closes Alizay mill in France, unprofitable paper ops at Gohrsmuehle, Germany

* To boost profit by 70 mln euros (Adds analyst comment, detail, background)

HELSINKI Oct 18 Finnish forest group M-real said it will shut down loss-making production in France and Germany in the face of continuing overcapacity in gloomy European paper markets.

M-real, which is looking to switch focus from paper to packaging board production, said it will close Alizay mill in France and most of the Gohrsmuehle mill in Germany after failing to find a buyer.

The closures will cut 400 million euros ($551 million) - or about 15 percent - from M-real's sales but are expected to lift its operating result by about 70 million euros.

"In this very challenging operating environment that the European paper industry faces, it is not possible to turn the heavily loss-making (Alizay) mill profitable," the firm said in a statement.

The closure of Alizay, which employs about 330 people, will cut about 300,000 tonnes, or some three percent, from Europe's total annual uncoated fine paper capacity.

"I didn't expect them to find any buyer, especially now when the market situation has weakened. But this is good news for M-real and the whole sector as capacity gets closed," said Handelsbanken analyst Karri Rinta.

Fine paper is one of the latest headaches for European paper mills. UPM-Kymmene last week cut its full-year profit outlook due to weak fine paper and pulp markets.

M-real's announcement also follows UPM's recent plan to close several mills in Europe to cut some 8 percent of Europe's annual magazine paper capacity.

European paper makers have for years been struggling with decreasing paper demand and overcapacity and rising economic uncertainty is expected to speed the switch by consumers and publishers to digital media. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Erica Billingham and David Cowell)