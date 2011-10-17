SINGAPORE Oct 17 M1 Ltd , the smallest of Singapore's three mobile phone operators, on Monday posted a 4.1 percent rise in third quarter net profit despite a slight drop in operating revenue.

M1 reported a net profit of S$41.1 million ($32.5 million) for the three months ended September, up from S$39.5 million a year ago.

The earnings increase came as operating revenue fell 0.4 percent to S$244.8 million. Operating expenses fell 1.5 percent to S$193.6 million.

Looking ahead, M1 said its active network for Singapore's Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network will help it lower operating cost and improve service levels. It added it expects net profit to grow this year. ($1 = 1.266 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)