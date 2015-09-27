SYDNEY, Sept 28 Australian telecoms company Vocus Communications Ltd said it plans to buy rival M2 Group Ltd for A$1.9 billion ($1.33 billion) in an all-shares deal, creating Australasia's fourth-largest provider.

In a joint statement to the Australian Securities Exchange on Monday, the companies said the board of M2 agreed to the offer of 1.625 Vocus shares for every M2 share.

($1 = 1.4259 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Peter Cooney)