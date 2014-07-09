BRIEF-KENSOH to offer off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares
* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares of its stock at the price of 417 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 14
July 8m4e AG :
* Says increased capital without subscription rights
* Says issued 407,250 new bearer shares
* Says new shares were issued to institutional investors in way of private placement at 3.27 euros per share
* Says gross proceeds from capital increase of 1.33 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY adjusted pretax profit 86.4 million pounds versus 86.9 million pounds in 2015
* Divests Czech subsidiary, Bang & Olufsen S.R.O, to Tymphany Acoustic Technology