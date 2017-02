PARIS Oct 17 The chairman of France's second-biggest private broadcaster M6 said on Wednesday that he expected a further decline in the country's television advertising market in 2013.

"We expect a relatively significant drop in 2013," Nicolas de Tavernost told journalists, referring to expected television ad spending, adding that he already expects the market this year to end with a dropoff. (Reporting By Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Christian Plumb)