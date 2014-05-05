PARIS May 5 French broadcaster M6
warned that its annual operating profit would fall if the
advertising market continued to decline in the second half of
the year.
The country's second-largest private broadcaster behind TF1
posted a 2 percent decline in first-quarter
advertising revenue to 195.8 million euros ($271.5 million),
citing a "morose" economic environment for big advertisers.
M6 was harder hit than larger rival TF1, which reported a
slight drop of 0.4 percent in its first-quarter advertising
sales to 354.1 million euros.
Overall revenue, which also includes sales from direct
marketing activities and the Bordeaux soccer team, remained
stable in the quarter at 312.2 million euros.
Operating profit fell 31 percent to 41.8 million euros, hurt
by what the broadcaster said was different timing of programming
costs, as well as lower advertising sales and weak results of
Bordeaux soccer team.
($1 = 0.7212 Euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by
David Goodman)