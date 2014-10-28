BRIEF-Unima 2000 signs 2.2 mln zloty net deal
* Signs a 2.2 million zloty ($541,272) net deal with Strabag sp. z o.o. for construction works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0645 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS Oct 28 France's second-biggest private broadcaster, M6, said third-quarter sales rose 0.8 percent thanks to an uptick in advertising revenue driven by online video ads.
Sales reached 264.1 million euros ($336 million) in the period, with ad sales up 1.0 percent to 162.6 million, M6 said in a statement on Tuesday. Sales had been flat in the first six months of the year, when advertising revenue fell 3.8 percent.
Quarterly earnings before interest, tax and amortisation rose 2.2 percent to 28.9 million euros, M6 added.
"In an economic environment that is still very uncertain and a TV market under pressure, the group remains cautious about the advertising outlook," M6 said. (1 US dollar = 0.7857 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Says to consider, a proposal for buyback of equity shares of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2n9xYWu) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, March 15 McDonald's Corp has begun testing its long-awaited U.S. mobile ordering app, with the goal of avoiding the kinds of service hiccups that have haunted digital debuts by companies such as Starbucks Corp .