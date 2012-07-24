PARIS, July 24 France's second-biggest private broadcaster, M6, ruled out a recovery in the television advertising market this year after it saw a brutal slowdown of its business in the second quarter.

Revenue at its main M6 channel, smaller digital channels such as W9, and its e-commerce and content rights businesses all shrunk in the second quarter despite growing in the first.

"The uncertainty in the economy does not allow us to see a recovery in the advertising market in the second half of the year," the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

M6, which competes with larger TF1 and public broadcaster France Televisions, saw its revenue decline 5.7 percent to 356 million euros ($431 million) in the second quarter.

Quarterly revenue at its main M6 channel fell 6.6 percent, largely in line with analysts' forecasts, while its smaller channels W9, Teva and Paris Premier posted a 2.7 percent drop after growing more than 10 percent in the first quarter.

France has narrowly avoided recession as Europe's debt crisis drags on, but growth is forecast to be an anaemic 0.2 percent this year, according to a Reuters poll.

Major companies from car makers to retailers have begun scaling back their marketing budgets. Publicis-owned market researcher Zenith Optimedia predicted in June that TV advertising would slow to 0.5 percent in France this year after 1.4 percent growth last year.

France's economic slowdown could affect results of TF1 on Thursday, outdoor advertiser JCDecaux on July 30, and ad agency Havas on Aug. 31.

M6's operating profit fell 14.7 percent to 125.3 million euros in the first half of the year. Revenue in the first half fell 1.2 percent to 711 million euros, compared with consensus of 717 million based on the estimates of seven analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 0.8253 euros) (Additional reporting by Vicky Buffery; Editing by James Regan)