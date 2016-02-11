LONDON Feb 11 Lenders in Britain's M6toll
motorway are seeking an exit and are working with UBS
on a potential deal which they hope will recoup them some 1.9
billion pounds ($2.75 billion) of debt, people familiar with the
matter said on Thursday.
The sale has not yet launched but is likely to appeal to
infrastructure funds and other motorway companies, the people
added.
Among the creditors are Commerzbank, Credit
Agricole and Portugal's Novo Banco.
A spokeswoman for the M6toll declined to comment. UBS did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
($1 = 0.6918 pounds)
(Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)