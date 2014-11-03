(Adds background, details)
Nov 2 Altice SA said it made a fully
financed offer to buy the Portuguese assets of Portugal Telecom
from Oi SA.
"These assets comprise the existing business of Portugal
Telecom outside of Africa and excludes Portugal Telecom's Rio
Forte debt securities, Oi treasury shares and Portugal Telecom
financing vehicles," Altice said.
It said the offer values the assets at an enterprise value
of 7.025 billion euros ($8.78 billion) on a cash and debt-free
basis, which includes a 400 million euros earn-out related to
the future revenue generation of Portugal Telecom and a 400
million euros earn-out related to the future generation of
operating free cash flow (EBITDA less Capex).
The transaction net of financial debt and other purchase
price adjustments would be financed by new debt and existing
cash from Altice, Altice said.
The sale would mark the effective unwinding of Oi's purchase
of Portugal Telecom, unveiled in December 2013, that was
supposed to create a stronger company with a strengthened
balance sheet.
Instead, the merger has been rocked by fallout from a
banking scandal in Portugal that weakened Portugal Telecom,
leaving the combined company deep in debt and struggling in a
consolidating Brazilian market.
Altice has been looking for acquisitions to increase its
presence in Europe. In April, Altice-controlled French cable
firm Numericable Group SA agreed to buy France's
second largest mobile operator SFR from Vivendi SA.
Drahi said at an investor conference in September that his
group's strategy was to look at acquisition targets in countries
where it was already present, such as Portugal and Belgium.
($1 = 0.80 euro)
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman and Eric Walsh)