HONG KONG, Dec 30 Asia-Pacific, excluding Japan, acquisitions in 2016 eased off to $1.2 trillion, down from a record $1.3 trillion in the previous year, despite announced China outbound deals touching an all-time high of $523 billion. State-owned China National Chemical Corp's pact to buy Swiss group Syngenta for $43 billion was the biggest deal in Asia Pacific this year. Goldman Sachs Group Inc was the top M&A adviser in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, followed by China International Capital Corp Ltd, and UBS Group AG, according to the Thomson Reuters league table data. Top 10 advisers by deal value: --------------------------------------------------------------- Financial Deal value Market No. of adviser (including share (in deals net debt, $ %) million) Goldman Sachs 159,961 13.9 91 China 134,892 11.7 55 International Capital Co UBS 131,489 11.4 68 Morgan Stanley 124,706 10.8 79 JPMorgan 120,272 10.4 54 Credit Suisse 106,845 9.3 70 HSBC Holdings 71,367 6.2 43 China CITIC 69,419 6.0 31 Bank Corp Industrial & 66,149 5.7 87 Commercial Bank of China CITIC 63,759 5.5 54 ------------------------------------------------------------- Top 10 advisers by total fees earned Bank Fees* ($ Fees (%) mln) (up/down) Goldman Sachs 262.9 43.4 Morgan Stanley 144.7 -15.9 Credit Suisse 132.9 22.3 Macquarie 131.4 20.9 UBS 116.7 -3.2 Industrial & Commercial 114.5 23.3 Bank of China Citigroup 114.3 -13.1 JPMorgan 102.2 82.7 China International Capital 101.6 16.3 Co Deutsche Bank 79.7 -22.6 * According to estimates from Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting Co (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Richard Pullin)