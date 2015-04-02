(Adds information on fees for the quarter)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, April 2 The value of mergers and
acquisitions in Brazil in the first quarter slipped to its
lowest in two years, as slumping confidence and an economic
downturn prevented buyers and sellers from finalizing deals in
Latin America's largest economy.
In the year through March 31, companies showed $8.51 billion
worth of corporate takeovers in Brazil, according to a Thomson
Reuters report on M&A activity released on Thursday. Some 122
deals were announced in the quarter, up from 119 a year earlier.
Corporate tie-ups, restructurings, delistings and spin-offs
may gradually gain momentum in coming months as lower asset
values and a weaker currency boost the allure of local
businesses for multinational firms and investment funds, bankers
and M&A lawyers said. But the process will not be linear.
An economy on the verge of recession is helping make some
potential targets cheaper but is also widening the gap between
asking prices and bids. Worries over President Dilma Rousseff's
ability to reverse years of erratic policies are fanning
uncertainty and further stretching out that gap, bankers said.
"This year will be a year of complexities as deals should
take longer to be concluded," said Alessandro Farkuh, head of
M&A for Bradesco BBI. "Good opportunities will arise, but we
believe the outlook will remain challenging."
Rothschild's Brazilian unit and Itaú BBA, Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA's wholesale and investment banking unit,
topped last quarter's Brazil M&A rankings in terms of value and
number of deals, respectively.
Rothschild, led by veteran dealmaker Luiz Muniz, advised on
three deals worth $5.88 billion during the quarter. Itaú BBA's
investment banking unit, led by Jean-Marc Etlin, advised on four
deals, including Duratex SA's purchase last month of
bathroom fittings maker DuchaCorona Ltda.
Brazil's largest announced deal in the quarter was British
America Tobacco Plc's planned $3.5 billion buyout of
the 24.7 percent stake it does not have of cigarette producer
Souza Cruz SA. UBS AG, Rothschild, Deutsche Bank AG
and Banco Santander SA are working on that deal.
LONG-TERM PROSPECTS
As Brazil flirts with recession and companies are forced to
exit segments, fire staff and renegotiate looming debt payments,
M&A bankers are hopeful that the backlog of work will grow.
Fallout from a corruption scandal involving state-run oil
producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA and some contractors
will likely force them to sell assets or restructure debt. Banks
and law firms including Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA and Alvarez &
Marsal Holdings LLC are winning mandates to handle some of those
transactions, which could be finalized later in the year.
"There are interesting situations and the long-term
prospects remain solid," said Ignacio Benito, managing director
for Latin America M&A and equity capital markets at JPMorgan
Chase & Co. "The current volatile political and economic
situation could open new opportunities and expectations as to
what comes next vary widely."
For Maria Cristina Cescon, a founding partner at law firm
Souza Cescon Barrieu & Flesch Advogados, some companies that are
vulnerable to Brazil's downturn are looking to sell to larger
rivals. Shareholder disputes and efforts by some groups to exit
non-core assets may propel M&A transactions this year, she said.
The likelihood that domestic equity markets will stay
partially shut for months may also bolster M&A activity, said
Alessandro Zema, Morgan Stanley & Co's head of Brazil investment
banking. Equities are more correlated to short-term perceptions
of a stable economic backdrop than M&A, which hinges more on
long-term expectations.
"The M&A market is providing the exit for investors that
equity markets aren't," Zema said.
According to Mark Rosen, Bank of America Merrill Lynch's
head of Latin America investment banking, local and foreign
companies could boost their exposure to Brazil this year through
purchases to meet a specific strategic need.
Private equity firms, flush with cash as they fetch record
money for their Latin American investments, are on the prowl to
take advantage of declining valuations, Rosen added.
Most bankers expect advisory fees, as well as the number of
announced deals and deal volumes, to remain more or less stable
from last year. In recent months, some banks such as Société
Générale SA have exited banking segments such as consumer
finance while others like Barclays Plc or Deutsche Bank have
trimmed their investment banking roster here.
Brazil's share of the region's total fee pool - which
includes M&A as well as stock and bond sales - slipped to a
record-low 34 percent last year, according to data by capital
markets data firm Dealogic.
According to Thomson Reuters and consulting firm Freeman &
Co, Rothschild and Grupo BTG Pactual SA collected most in
imputed fees in the quarter, with $16.5 million and $13.1
million, respectively.
(Editing by Todd Benson and Ted Botha)