(Corrects figure in lead to billions)
* M&A activity involving UK targets hit $415 billion in 2015
* Dealmaking value highest level since 2000
* Total M&A fees in UK down 4.2 pct at $1.6 bln
* UK accounted for 42 pct of dealmaking in EMEA
* Outlook clouded by 'Brexit' debate, interest rate
uncertainty
By Anjuli Davies and Pamela Barbaglia
LONDON, Dec 22 A run of big merger deals in
Britain, led by the $100 billion SABMiller takeover, has
given bankers cause to celebrate this year, despite the
uncertainty over the country's future place in Europe.
After a barren few years, the value of M&A activity
involving British target companies in 2015 has surged to a
15-year high of $415 billion from 2,396 deals last year, close
to the annual economic output of Austria and up 136.5 percent on
last year's figures, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Riding a global boom in dealmaking that has seen $4.6
trillion worth of deals done in 2015, a 41 percent increase from
a year ago, M&A involving UK targets represented 9 percent of
the total, almost double the 5.3 percent figure last year.
That tally is skewed by a handful of big deals that involved
British-listed companies in 2015, including the tie-up between
the world's two biggest brewers Anheuser-Busch Inbev
and SABMiller which was announced in October.
That deal was the largest ever for a British company and the
fourth-biggest takeover in history.
In addition Royal Dutch Shell announced a $70
billion takeover of gas producer BG Group, the biggest
acquisition in the sector in a decade and among the top 10 most
lucrative transactions for bankers on record.
"The difference you've really seen is in the number of $10
billion-plus deals," said Charles Jacobs, M&A partner at legal
firm Linklaters in London.
"The UK has always benefited from having a lot of large
international companies listed in London, whereas a lot of EU
exchanges are home to more national champions. And from a legal
and regulatory perspective the UK has always been a takeover
friendly environment."
BRITAIN AND EUROPE
Dealmaking in Britain, Europe's financial hub and home to
some of the region's largest companies, accounted for 42 percent
of all M&A in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) while
the value of activity in the region increased overall by just
6.3 percent to $880 billion, with France, Spain and Germany
experiencing a subdued environment.
In 2014 British dealmaking accounted for 30 percent of the
overall EMEA activity which compares with a 37 percent share in
2007 during the previous M&A boom.
This year M&A involving French companies declined 46 percent
on a year ago to just $80.3 billion, whilst German M&A totalled
$82.7 billion, an 11.5 percent increase from 2014.
"The disconnect between the levels of M&A activity in
Britain and Europe reflects a higher degree of investor
confidence in Britain's economic recovery, as well as
sector-specific consolidation drivers," said Paulo Pereira, a
partner at boutique advisory firm Perella Weinberg.
Heading into 2016, bankers are cautious on prospects,
however, as British Prime Minister David Cameron attempts to
renegotiate the country's relationship with the rest of Europe
and hold a promised referendum by the end of 2017 on whether to
stay in the European Union or seek an exit - "Brexit".
"Brexit fears will be quite specific depending on the
business concerned but the general level of business confidence
may suffer short-term to the extent there is real uncertainty at
this time about the likely result," said Derek Shakespeare,
co-head of UK M&A at Barclays.
There is also a growing consensus among economists that the
Bank of England will follow the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2016 and
raise interest rates, whilst the European Central Bank
contemplates further monetary expansion measures as the euro
zone economy stagnates.
"The Fed rate rise is a reminder to companies that rates can
and will go up in other markets, notably the UK, and as such may
curb buyers' enthusiasm to an extent," Shakespeare added.
That could boost M&A activity in the rest of Europe instead,
as prices there remain constrained.
"Europe is looking cheap, especially with the dollar being
so strong," said Jacobs.
"Most sectors are open for business. It's almost a question
of where is there not going to be M&A."
MORE DEALS, FEWER FEES
The bumper year for M&A has not translated into a bumper
year for fees, however.
Investment banking fees in the UK for M&A have declined 4.2
percent from the previous year to total $1.6 billion, Thomson
Reuters data shows.
Goldman Sachs topped the M&A league table, having
advised on deals worth $331 billion in the UK, a 56.6 percent
market share.
JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley ranked second and
third, but it was a stand-out year for tiny boutique advisory
firm Robey Warshaw which ranks fifth in the league table above
banking behemouths Barclays and Deutsche Bank, having advised
both SABMiller and BG Group on their deals.
Across investment banking products, including bonds, equity,
loans and M&A, investment banking fees declined 14.8 percent to
total almost $7 billion versus a 9.4 percent decline globally.
(Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Greg Mahlich)