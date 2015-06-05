NEW YORK, June 5 (IFR) - An M&A boom usually spells trouble
for bondholders, as it typically means soaring debt to finance
the acquisitions, but analysts say the current takeover frenzy
is no cause for alarm.
Unlike in the previous mergers streaks - which came just
before the markets imploded in the last crisis - corporates are
being far more conservative about leverage this time round.
Moreover, they seem to be sticking to promises to de-lever
and are making good on the synergies they have forecast, making
the latest M&A surge a different thing altogether.
"Generally when we see this level of M&A activity and share
buybacks, it tells us that we are in the late stages of a credit
cycle," Ashish Shah, head of global credit at AllianceBernstein,
told IFR.
"But what is different from now and pre-crisis is that, when
we are seeing leveraging transactions, they are more likely to
stay at low BBB or Double B."
Announced US M&A is around US$776bn so far this year, a 47%
increase compared to a year ago and the strongest year-to-date
period since 2007's US$821.3bn, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Many of those deals have already been financed in the bond
market, which is seeing a record pace of issuance so far in
2015.
Yet in deal after deal, companies have been insistent on
maintaining credit ratings - a marked change from previous
periods of intense M&A activity.
Actavis, for example, worked closely with rating agencies to
ensure its ratings did not slide into junk when it agreed to buy
Allergan, by issuing new equity to finance part of the deal.
And Charter Communications says it is committed to keeping
the ratings of its target - Time Warner Cable - at investment
grade.
"M&A is not necessarily bad for credit," said Barclays
credit analyst Ryan Preclaw, noting that the VIX index - a
measure of investor worry - is down about 30% year-to-date.
"M&A being high is more a sign of volatility being low than
anything else," he said.
Paul English, head of US investment-grade research at
Invesco, distinguishes between leveraging debt-funded share
buybacks that purely benefit shareholders and M&A, which might
result in leverage rises initially that then fall over time.
He singled out AbbVie's acquisition of Pharmacyclics.
"AbbVie was a transformational, franchise-building
acquisition with a deleveraging story over time. That's the
story that credit investors want to hear," English said.
While the company's debt initially widened by 25bp when news
of the takeover first surfaced, it has performed well in
secondary.
AbbVie's 3.6% 10-year bond, which priced at Treasuries plus
145p a month ago, has since tightened to 135bp, while high-grade
bond spreads have widened on average some 5bp.
CONFIDENT MARKET
That kind of investor confidence, coupled with the prudent
decisions being taken by corporates embarking on new M&A,
signals that the boom is likely to continue for the time being.
In the past couple of weeks alone, new deals have been
announced between Avago and Broadcom and Intel and Altera. Dish
and T-Mobile USA Inc are also in talks to merge.
And other indicators suggest there is nothing for the
markets to fear.
Interest rate coverage - which measures the ability of a
company to pay its debt by assessing its earnings and interest
rate expenses - remains unusually high.
S&P 500 companies have actually reduced leverage over the
past seven years and it now stands at the lowest level since the
late 1980s, according to Barclays data.
And even in the leveraged finance market - synonymous with
the massive debt-loaded buyouts of the pre-crisis era that
subsequently went bust - acquirers are being relatively tame.
That's partly because US regulators have enforced rules on
banks, making it harder for them to underwrite deals with
leverage in excess of six times earnings - thus limiting the
amount of LBO activity by private equity firms.
"In this credit cycle nobody is worried about credit
defaults," said Brent Patry, head of US leveraged finance
capital markets at Credit Suisse.
The Moody's speculative default rate eased to 2.2% in April
- well below the historical average of 4.5%.
What is changing, though, is the urgency of companies to
lock in financing before the Federal Reserve finally undertakes
a rates hike.
Frontier Communications raised the equity portion of its
US$10.5bn purchase of Verizon Communications' fixed line telecom
assets this week, even though the deal is not expected to close
until 2016.
And Altice and Tenet Healthcare both sold bonds in the past
week for acquisitions before even getting regulatory approval.
Many expect companies like pharmaceutical firm Endo to do
the same, having already raised equity for its purchase of Par
Pharmaceuticals.
"It make sense for issuers to raise the financing now and
place proceeds in escrow," said James Merli, global head of debt
syndicate and head of US origination at Nomura.
"Every day that goes by is a step closer to the Fed hiking."
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)