(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Aug 10 The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals sent an unequivocal message Wednesday to the shareholder
class action bar: not in our backyard.
In an opinion by Judge Richard Posner, a three-judge 7th
Circuit panel rejected a settlement that purported to resolve a
shareholder challenge to Walgreens' 2014 merger with Alliance
Boots. The settlement called for Walgreens to make six
additional disclosures about the deal in its proxy materials and
for plaintiffs' lawyers to receive $370,000 in fees.
The appellate court said those fees were completely
undeserved. According to Judge Posner's opinion, the benefit to
shareholders from the additional disclosures "was not meager; it
was nonexistent," he wrote.
"The type of class action illustrated by this case - the
class action that yields fees for class counsel and nothing for
the class - is no better than a racket. It must end. No class
action settlement that yields zero benefits for the class should
be approved, and a class action that seeks only worthless
benefits for the class should be dismissed out of hand."
The 7th Circuit's decision comes at a pivotal moment in
litigation over M&A deals. Up until the summer of 2015, nearly
every deal worth more than $100 million was followed by a class
action claiming investors were being shortchanged.
Occasionally, in these "deal tax" cases, plaintiffs' lawyers
uncovered serious conflicts of interest or other significant
flaws in the sale process. More often, they reached settlements
in which the target company agreed to make additional proxy
disclosures in exchange for broad releases from future
shareholder claims.
Judges in Delaware Chancery Court routinely approved these
"disclosure-only" settlements, awarding plaintiffs' lawyers
hundreds of thousands of dollars a case.
That ended last summer. In a series of decisions culminating
in Chancellor Andre Bouchard's January 2016 ruling in In re
Trulia, Chancery Court judges said they would no longer
reflexively approve disclosure-only settlements that delivered
no material benefit to shareholders.
Plaintiffs' lawyers responded to the Delaware clampdown like
the rational economic actors they are.
"WHACK-A-MOLE" JURISDICTION
As Cornerstone Research reported last week, shareholder
suits challenging M&A deals have dropped off dramatically. In
the first half of 2016, investors sued in the wake of 64 percent
of deal announcements, down from a peak of 94 percent in 2013.
More significantly, the shareholder bar took its business
out of Delaware Chancery Court.
Only 26 percent of the suits challenging M&A transactions
were filed in Delaware in the first half of 2016. It is
increasingly likely, in other words, that judges outside of
Delaware - including federal judges - will hear deal-tax
shareholder class actions.
But if those judges preside in federal courtrooms in
Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, they are now bound to apply
Delaware's tough standard for disclosure-only settlements.
The 7th Circuit's Walgreens opinion explicitly endorsed
Chancellor Bouchard's Trulia decision, which Judge Posner quoted
at length. If plaintiffs' lawyers thought they could evade
Trulia by suing in federal court in the 7th Circuit, they will
have to think again.
"Plaintiffs lawyers like to play whack-a-mole - if you beat
them in one jurisdiction, they go to another," said Ted Frank of
the Competitive Enterprise Institute, which represented a
shareholder who objected to the Walgreens settlement and brought
the appeal at the 7th Circuit. Judge Posner's decision, he said,
will help put an end to such gamesmanship.
Frank said his group had been looking for a test case to
challenge a disclosure-only settlement in the 7th Circuit, which
is known for setting important class action precedent.
Chancellor Bouchard's Trulia decision came out just before
briefing was due in the Walgreens appeal. "The timing was
perfect," Frank said.
The plaintiffs' firms in the Walgreens case - Pomerantz and
Friedman Oster & Tejtel - argued that their settlement was a
response to the problem of reflexive deal-tax litigation, not a
symptom of it.
According to their brief to the 7th Circuit, the additional
disclosures they obtained were meaningful to shareholders and
the release they granted Walgreens was narrowly tailored, in
contrast to the global releases Delaware judges have criticized.
The shareholder who objected "apparently concludes that
because the settlement is a disclosureonly settlement, it must
necessarily also derive from a merger strike suit," the
plaintiffs' firms said. "That is false. Disclosurebased
settlements can and often do provide salutary benefits, and the
action and settlement present neither of the essential elements
of the 'merger strike suit.'"
Judge Posner, whose opinion was written for him and 7th
Circuit Judge Diane Sykes, analyzed each of the supplemental
disclosures and concluded none of them added materially to the
mix of information available to shareholders. (The third member
of the panel, U.S. District Judge Staci Yandle of Benton,
Illinois, sitting by designation, dissented from Judge Posner's
opinion.)
The 7th Circuit questioned whether any disclosure-only
settlement benefits shareholders, citing a 2015 academic study,
"Confronting the Peppercorn Settlement in Merger Litigation."
One of the authors of the study, Fordham law professor Sean
Griffith, has begun litigating to block such settlements in
Delaware and beyond.
He predicted Judge Posner's opinion would resonate even
outside of the 7th Circuit. "You've got one of the most
respected members of the federal bench saying Trulia applies,"
Griffith said. "This is a wonderful thing."
(Reporting by Alison Frankel. Editing by Alessandra Rafferty.)