NEW YORK, June 4 Huge takeovers by companies including cable operator Charter Communications Inc and chipmaker Avago Technologies promise to propel merger and acquisition loan volume from strong to certifiably robust as deals were announced at a record-breaking pace in May.

Leveraged deals are taking a backseat to investment grade deals, however, as corporations with strong balance sheets and huge amounts of cash on their books are beating out sponsors already burdened by the constraint of leveraged lending guidance that has limited leverage to around 6.0 times on most deals.

Industry insiders expect both leveraged and investment grade M&A activity to remain strong throughout the remainder of the year, with demand for debt outweighing supply despite the rash of new deals.

"There's a lot of capital chasing the loan side of these deals," said George Tetler, a partner at Bowditch & Dewey, referring to debt investors.

Companies in the United States announced $245.2 billion of mergers and acquisitions in May, breaking the all-time record of $225.8 billion for monthly M&A volume set in May 2007, according to data from Dealogic. So far this year volume in the United States has reached $825.8 billion, compared to $542.1 billion in the same period last year.

M&A activity has boosted volume in a market that until the second quarter of the year was virtually void of refinancing activity.

Total completed M&A loan volume is $176.5 billion year-to-date compared to $163.5 billion at this time last year, according to Thomson Reuters LPC. Another $96.2 billion is in the pipeline, led by Charter, which is arranging approximately $32 billion of loans to fund its acquisitions of fellow cable operators Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks.

Avago said it plans to arrange $15.5 billion of loans to back its purchase of rival Broadcom Corp, including $9 billion of new money and $6.5 billion of refinancing debt. Avago is a leveraged deal while Charter has said it anticipates netting an investment grade rating on its secured debt.

This week, another chipmaker - Intel, the world's biggest - agreed to buy Altera for $16.7 billion, the third big deal this year in the highly fragmented chip industry.

Charter is the largest M&A financing of the year so far, followed by a pair of other investment grade transactions. Drugmaker Abbvie lined up an $18 billion bridge loan to support its $21 billion acquisition of pharmaceutical company Pharmacyclics in March for the second-largest deal. Drugstore CVS Caremark Corp arranged a $13 billion bridge loan to finance its $12.7 billion purchase of pharmacy services provider Omnicare. PIPELINE BOOST

Investment grade deals have made up 41.5 percent of completed M&A financing this year, and this number jumps to 50.3 percent including deals in the pipeline. Last year at this time, investment grade deals made up just 35.8 percent of total volume.

"On the investment grade side, people had been waiting for the floodgates to open for a while, and fairly clearly they have now opened," said Jason Kyrwood a partner at Davis Polk, adding the deals tend to come in waves by sector, from food companies last year to pharma and healthcare to telecom.

Cross-border deals have also become more prevalent. It does not look like M&A activity is ready to slow down yet.

"The chatter I am hearing suggests that the pipeline remains robust, with a few nice larger transactions still to come," Kyrwood said, referring to both leveraged and non-leveraged deals.

In particular, Tetler noted that General Electric Co's decision to sell most of financial services unit GE Capital should spur M&A activity in the financial services sector throughout the remainder of the year, as GE sells off the unit in pieces. (Editing By Chris Mangham and Michelle Sierra)