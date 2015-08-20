NEW YORK Aug 20 Acquisition loans for pump and valve maker Pentair and financial industry software maker Fidelity National Information Services are the latest to hit the investment grade market in an August that has been anything but sleepy.

Pentair launched syndication of a US$1.8bn bridge loan backing the acquisition of US fastening products maker Erico Global via JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup, while Fidelity is shopping a US$1.35bn bridge loan and a US$1.25bn, three-year term loan which together will partially fund the company's US$9.1bn acquisition of rival SunGard Data Systems.

Lenders are being kept busy in what historically has been the summer doldrums, a period best known for out-of-office replies and empty desks.

Also making its way forward in late summer, commitments were due August 12 for financing backing Anthem Insurance's US$54.2bn purchase of health services company Cigna. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and UBS lead that deal.

"I think people expected August to be slower," said a banker. "But M&A takes its own cycle."

As deals are getting done, it puts pressure on other deals, he explained. Bankers said they also expect an increase in volume driven by M&A over the next few weeks.

"People are more likely to be more aggressive in an environment where a lot of transactions are happening than a market where there's less," the banker said.

Record M&A

M&A activity has been notable in 2015, with US transactional volume at over US$1.4trn already overtaking the record-setting US$1.2trn completed in 2007, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.

The over US$447bn in year-to-date M&A loan volume, which includes almost US$155bn of dealflow moving through the market, is approaching the US$471bn raised in all of 2007. Non-leveraged M&A volume as of August 14 totaled US$103.19bn.

Some bankers point to capital markets as an important part of the equation, citing that financing is available at attractive costs.

Corporates with cash build-ups have been eying acquisition opportunities, and bond spreads remain attractive, said a second banker, while if interest rates were to move higher, it could be less appealing to do a deal.

"It's kind of a quiet period in the market, but that doesn't really change the M&A landscape so much," said the second banker. "It's become a pretty ripe M&A market."

Bankers said the influx of deals is slated to continue, with M&A expected to pick up after Labor Day.

"It's a very robust market, there seems to be good support, good activity," said a third banker. "I think that's being driven by the view that there's still plenty of capacity and interest in terms of banks to lend." (Editing By Chris Mangham and Jon Methven)