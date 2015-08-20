By Karen Schwartz
NEW YORK Aug 20 Acquisition loans for pump and
valve maker Pentair and financial industry software maker
Fidelity National Information Services are the latest to hit the
investment grade market in an August that has been anything but
sleepy.
Pentair launched syndication of a US$1.8bn bridge loan
backing the acquisition of US fastening products maker Erico
Global via JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Citigroup, while Fidelity is shopping a US$1.35bn bridge loan
and a US$1.25bn, three-year term loan which together will
partially fund the company's US$9.1bn acquisition of rival
SunGard Data Systems.
Lenders are being kept busy in what historically has been
the summer doldrums, a period best known for out-of-office
replies and empty desks.
Also making its way forward in late summer, commitments were
due August 12 for financing backing Anthem Insurance's US$54.2bn
purchase of health services company Cigna. Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and UBS lead that deal.
"I think people expected August to be slower," said a
banker. "But M&A takes its own cycle."
As deals are getting done, it puts pressure on other deals,
he explained. Bankers said they also expect an increase in
volume driven by M&A over the next few weeks.
"People are more likely to be more aggressive in an
environment where a lot of transactions are happening than a
market where there's less," the banker said.
Record M&A
M&A activity has been notable in 2015, with US transactional
volume at over US$1.4trn already overtaking the record-setting
US$1.2trn completed in 2007, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.
The over US$447bn in year-to-date M&A loan volume, which
includes almost US$155bn of dealflow moving through the market,
is approaching the US$471bn raised in all of 2007. Non-leveraged
M&A volume as of August 14 totaled US$103.19bn.
Some bankers point to capital markets as an important part
of the equation, citing that financing is available at
attractive costs.
Corporates with cash build-ups have been eying acquisition
opportunities, and bond spreads remain attractive, said a second
banker, while if interest rates were to move higher, it could be
less appealing to do a deal.
"It's kind of a quiet period in the market, but that doesn't
really change the M&A landscape so much," said the second
banker. "It's become a pretty ripe M&A market."
Bankers said the influx of deals is slated to continue, with
M&A expected to pick up after Labor Day.
"It's a very robust market, there seems to be good support,
good activity," said a third banker. "I think that's being
driven by the view that there's still plenty of capacity and
interest in terms of banks to lend."
