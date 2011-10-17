LONDON Oct 17 Investment bankers said billions of dealmaking on Monday would do little to lift overall merger sentiment as Europe continues to struggle with its sovereign debt crisis.

British security firm G4S bought ISS for 1.53 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) after the Danish firm's botched stock market flotation.

And Norwegian oil firm Statoil said it was bidding $4.4 billion for Brigham Exploration to extend its U.S. oil and gas assets.

The surge was reminiscent of "merger Mondays" of happier dealmaking days, when a flurry of deals was often announced after weekend negotiations.

But bankers said it was too early to call an improvement in the mood for dealmaking.

"I will be very surprised if the volume at the end of the quarter shows any improvement. G4S was a one-off opportunity. In the rest of the world, M&A is not picking up," said one banker, speaking on the condition of anonimity.

Mondays are normally the busiest dealmaking days of the week, with a quarter of all deals announced on the first day of the week this year. The two deals are far above the average of $4 billion on Mondays so far this year.

But this Monday was only the busiest day since July 14, and was nowhere near a record. The average Monday volume is also far lower than the levels in 2008 and 2010. Of the past four years, only troubled 2009 was lower.

Worldwide mergers and acquisitions (M&A) volumes dropped by more than a fifth in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data, as unruly stock markets, Europe's debt crisis and doubts about the U.S. economy put planned deals on ice.

Global miner Rio Tinto provided a glimmer of hope for deals next year, putting an estimated $8 billion worth of assets up for sale across six countries as it retreats form the aluminium business.

M&A is more resilient in the United States, which is coming out of recession quicker than Europe.

Kinder Morgan Inc struck a $21 billion deal to buy rival El Paso Corp , combining the two largest natural gas pipeline operators in North America in a huge bet on the fast-growing market for that fuel.

FINANCING OPTIONS

The ISS deal proved that transactions were still getting done despite difficult market conditions, said Andrew Bell, global head of mergers and acquisitions at HSBC , though he did not see it as a major change in sentiment.

"This is a logical, sensible step for the buyer G4S. It is the sort of deal that gets done in these uncertain markets. I don't think it changes the needle as regards sentiment. That takes a long time to improve," Bell said.

Britain's G4S plans to raise 2 billion pounds to help fund the purchase of ISS through a fully underwritten rights issue at a hefty 47 percent discount to where the shares were trading after the deal was announced.

The rights issue allowed G4S to side-step the still fragile and volatile debt markets, a significant barrier to M&A, and banks on support from existing investors already familiar with the company and its story.

"A lot of investors are sitting on their hands and when they do go back into the market it is more likely to be for companies they know, such as M&A financing, as opposed to a new company," said one equity capital markets banker.

A global head of credit markets said he had noticed "some green shoots of stability", signalling that the euro-zone debt markets were entering a slightly better phase.

"The tone has definitely changed, and some of the names that were the most beaten up in high yield (market) are doing much better in the secondary market. On the new issue front, clients are more engaged," this banker said.

($1 = 0.633 pound) ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard, Kylie MacLellan and Douwe Miedema; Editing by Douwe Miedema and David Cowell)