April 2 Par Petroleum Corp today
announced the completion of the acquisition of Hawaii based Mid
Pac Petroleum, LLC.
"The acquisition includes 85 retail outlets and four
terminals in Hawaii, for a total purchase price of $107 million
plus working capital," the statement from Par said.
Par Petroleum, which owns and operates the 94,000 barrels
per day Kapolei refinery in Hawaii, previously announced the
acquisition in its first quarter 2014 earnings result on June 2,
2014.
Par Petroleum bought the refinery from Tesoro Corp
in 2013.
The only other refinery in Hawaii is the 54,000 barrel-a-day
plant in the island of Oahu owned by Chevron Corp
(Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)