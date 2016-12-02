Dec 2 Aixtron SE's takeover by
China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund may soon be on the
list of deals called off due to increased U.S. regulatory
scrutiny.
The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States
(CFIUS) has recommended that the 670 million-euro deal be
blocked due to security concerns.
The CFIUS, that examines deals to determine the effect on
national security, has targeted Chinese companies aggressively
pursuing acquisitions in the United States and has already
derailed several high-profile deals.
Following are few deals that have come under the regulator's
scrutiny over the years and were abandoned.
2016
-- CFIUS blocked Philips' $3.3 billion proposed
sale of lighting unit to a consortium of Asian buyers, citing
the U.S. government may be troubled by the prospects of a
Chinese company acquiring advanced technologies to make LED
lights.
-- China's Unisplendour Corp Ltd scrapped a $3.8
billion investment in Western Digital Corp after CFIUS
said it would investigate the transaction.
2015
-- China's Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd abandoned its offer to buy
Micron Technology Inc after the Boise, Idaho-based chipmaker
said the deal was not realistic because U.S. authorities would
block the deal due to national security concerns. (reut.rs/2gV4KnC)
2014
-- Rosneft, headed by Igor Sechin, a long-standing ally of
Russian President Vladimir Putin, terminated its acquisition of
Morgan Stanley's oil trading business because of the
refusal by U.S. regulators to grant clearance. (reut.rs/2gh2o2p)
2012
-- President Barack Obama blocked Ralls Corp, a privately
owned Chinese company, from building wind turbines close to a
navy military site in Oregon due to national security concerns,
and the company said it would challenge the action in court. (reut.rs/2guMS5W)
2011
-- China's Huawei backed away from its acquisition of U.S.
server technology company 3Leaf's assets, bowing to pressure
from a U.S. government panel that had suggested it should divest
the assets. (bit.ly/2gUDSnz)
(Compiled by Sweta Singh, Diptendu Lahiri and Nikhil Subba in
Bengaluru; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)