by Leela Parker

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (LPC) - Half of the middle market executives in a recent survey are actively engaged in M&A activity, according to RBS Citizens, the Commercial Banking division of Citizens Financial Group.

And although a majority of the 432 executives polled cited organic growth and cost containment as top priorities ahead of M&A, RBS Citizens told Thomson Reuters LPC the velocity of M&A is picking up due to the combination of certain economic realities and conditions.

"The basic M&A bid-ask spread is tightening due to the confluence of a number of factors, together pointing to a more robust M&A environment," said Bob Rubino, executive vice president for Corporate Finance and Capital Markets at RBS Citizens.

"From a funding perspective, the climate is good. Liquidity is robust across banks, private equity firms, and corporate America," he said.

Commercial banks are eager to lend, private equity firms have tremendous amounts of capital to put to work and companies have successfully right-sized balance sheets by reducing and refinancing debt, as well as cutting costs.

"However, it is not a robust organic demand environment," Rubino said.

In other words, the avenues by which to pursue growth, reduce costs further and improve the bottom line are limited in the intermediate term.

Corporates acknowledge they may need to buy competitors or assets to realize growth, Rubino said.

In addition to more than half of those surveyed being active in M&A, one in three executives said they are likely to acquire one or more significant assets in the next year.

One in four said they were currently actively poring over the financial statements of some potential partners.

Though views were mixed about whether asset prices were headed up or down over the next year, 50 percent of the respondents most active in M&A were convinced asset prices would increase, creating an incentive for them to move now.

At the same time, there are others seeking to sell, aware that a company may not be worth more in the next six months to one year, Rubino said.

Among issues identified in follow-up interviews with respondents and key experts, more than two out of three executives believe potential synergies that lead to lower costs or higher revenues are essential -- such synergies were cited as a primary reason for merging or acquiring.

However, experts and executives believe deals must create a real strategic fit. M&A targets must relate to the core business of the acquirer or merger initiator, RBS Citizens found.

"The survey results are alluding to truth in numbers, revealing an awareness among middle market companies to the realities of M&A activity and to the potential positives of M&A -- in other words, an acquisition or divestiture can enhance value," said Rubino.

The survey conducted in September polled executives from middle market companies with revenues between $5 million and $500 million, seeking their views on the M&A landscape.

The range of executives surveyed included chief executive officers, owners, chief financial officers and senior vice presidents. The survey was conducted across a range of industries, including manufacturing, professional services and financial services.

Eighty-three percent of respondents worked at privately-owned companies and over half the companies represented had a size of at least $25 million.

(Reporting by Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp reporter Leela Parker)