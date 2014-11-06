Nov 6 The chief executive of Polish broadcaster TVN said on Thursday he expected about a dozen bidders for a majority stake in the firm, which is being sold.

"I would expect interest from around a dozen potential bidders, both strategic and financial," Markus Tellenbach told reporters. "For the time being, we are preparing the data room for due diligence." (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jakub Iglewski)