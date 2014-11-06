Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 6 The chief executive of Polish broadcaster TVN said on Thursday he expected about a dozen bidders for a majority stake in the firm, which is being sold.
"I would expect interest from around a dozen potential bidders, both strategic and financial," Markus Tellenbach told reporters. "For the time being, we are preparing the data room for due diligence." (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jakub Iglewski)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)